To the editor:
Parents and teachers of Newburyport, you should be ashamed. The behavior of the little girls at Market Square counterdemonstrating against our Stop the Steal rally was a huge embarrassment to civility.
These poorly educated, poorly brought up children did nothing even remotely positive! All afternoon they screamed obscenities and gave the finger to everyone they disagreed with.
Teachers, is this what you teach in school? Hate, intolerance and obscenity?
Parents, is hate, intolerance and obscenity what you teach at home?
Do these little girls think they are fighting for racial justice? They need to actually learn truth and substance. BLM is not for racial justice. Teachers, you should research that organization and tell your students the truth about what that organization represents. It does not represent Black people. It represents some dangerous ideas, but it does not represent Black people.
These socially ignorant and disrespectful little girls snatched a sign away from a veteran in attendance and threw it on the ground and stomped on it. Did you know that they did this? Do you even care? It was disgraceful. For anyone to use the word "decency" to refer to anything in the Democrat Party is an astounding misuse of the word. This aberrant behavior from adherents of the anti-Trump element is universal and it’s disgusting.
We have decency right now. We don’t need your divisive party to destroy the peace and prosperity our president has achieved.
Nothing about Joe Biden represents decency. Nothing about the Democrat Party represents decency or unity.
Let’s talk about racism and which party and which individuals are the racists in America. Biden and Harris imprisoned Black men in jails for minor crimes. He enacted the 1994 crime bill to imprison them. She prosecuted them as attorney general in California and she kept them in prison despite appeals for justice. Look it up teachers.
Both are racists, not President Trump. We are sick and tired of your lies. Our president created opportunity zones and the Platinum Plan to widen opportunities and keep them out of jail, not put them in jail.
After four years of hate, your calls for unity are hilarious. We will never unite after all you did to try to destroy our president and us. We will fight this fraud and make this election right. This is not over, not by a long shot.
Deborah Goss
Newbury
