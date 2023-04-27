To the editor:
I am writing in response to the recent letters to the editor advocating new construction for a Newbury Town Hall.
I oppose this massive spending project because it has set the wrong priories for our town’s needs but also because of broken promises for community television.
In 2017, the town Media Committee was dismissed by the Board of Selectmen after the town administrator informed the committee liaison, Alicia Greco, that she wanted all the cable subscriber fees to be put aside for the new Town Hall.
Rejecting the Media Committee’s advice not to raise Comcast subscriber fees to 5%, selectmen made a new 10-year contract and continued to take double the prior amount and then build an account “for a Community TV facility at town hall” of now just under $900,000.
A few months ago, the town administrator and building committee unveiled the new Town Hall plans, but there is no community TV. There is no plan for it nor for using the near-million-dollar slush fund that has been built up at cable subscribers' expense.
When will we see community TV in Newbury? If not, why don’t we support the great TV work at Triton? Can we have our money back, please?
Until we get some straight answers to this and other issues, vote no at the May 9 annual town election.
JOE MCDONOUGH
Newbury
Editor's note: Joe McDonough is married to Newbury Select Board member Geraldine Heavey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.