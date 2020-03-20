To the editor:
My name is Dick Bazirgan, and on Tuesday I submitted my papers for Newbury town moderator.
My wife Dede and I have lived in Newbury and Byfield for 45 years, and have served the town in several ways.
Prior to taking out papers, I reached out to Judge Chris Armstrong and told him I had far too much respect for him to run against him. He told me that he was not taking out papers and was pleased that I was.
This is a Google supplied definition of moderator that I wholly agree with: “A discussion moderator or debate moderator is a person whose role is to act as a neutral participant in a debate or discussion, holds participants to time limits and tries to keep them from straying off the topic of the questions being raised in the debate.”
The job is not to advance the selectmen’s agenda, but to hear from the town, the various sides of every question. I will insist that we show each other courtesy and respect, and that we remember the various board members are volunteers, giving their time freely to support the town. I have served as moderator for the First Parish Church in Newbury, assistant moderator for Central Church in Newburyport, chairman of the Triton School Committee, and president of my condo association.
I am enrolled in a mediation course at Harvard Law School, in order to enhance what I already feel are my strengths in bringing people to a consensus, without a personal agenda.
I was on the Triton School Committee for 8 years, led the Triton Building Committee, resulting in a renovation and addition that came in ahead of schedule, and under budget. I was part of a Town Governance Committee that led to changes from three to five selectmen, a town administrator, and a change from an elected treasurer to an appointed one. When the school committee inadvisably cancelled sports for a year, I along with Dan Tymann formed a team called “Triton Heroes,” and we raised enough money to reinstate all athletics.
My wife Dede and I raised four children in Newbury, where they attended “The Round School” and the Triton Regional Middle and High School. We were and continue to be public school advocates.
I am a three-year veteran of the 101st Airborne Division, and a Northeastern University graduate with a bachelor of science in business. I continue to own a business in Newburyport that I started in 1975.
Dick Bazirgan
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.