To the editor:
Like most people, I am deeply concerned about my family, friends and neighbors during this time of pandemic.
I am also, as a candidate for the Newbury Board of Selectmen, concerned about the virus’s effect on our local government, the health of the democratic process and my quarantined campaign.
Fortunately, emergency legislation was passed earlier this week to make it easier for voters to vote by mail from the safety of their homes. I encourage everyone to protect themselves and others by requesting an early or absentee ballot.
Town Clerk Leslie Haley is also suggesting vote by mail as a smart way to exercise the right to vote. The link below will take you to a simple and easy to fill out application for an early municipal election ballot:
https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/elepdf/2020-Municipal-Early-Ballot-Application.pdf
The new legislation extends the right to vote by mail to every registered voter to help ensure public participation while helping to maintain current social distancing guidelines to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus during this global emergency.
To your readers, I ask, please take every precaution to keep you, your family and others safe. Working together and looking out for each other has never been more important. Helping those who have children at home and our seniors who are particularly at risk and may be unable to get the things they need is particularly important.
I applaud the efforts of the Legislature, our town clerk and all who are working to preserve our democratic processes while ensuring public safety and I am in awe of the day-to-day heroism of our first responders and medical personnel who wake each day and go bravely back into battle against this virus.
I would also suggest that the Board of Selectmen authorize money for the town clerk to mail to every registered voter in Newbury an application to receive a mail-in ballot for the upcoming May 12 municipal election. The voter will need to mail back the request as well as the ballot itself prior to Election Day. This will assure the highest level of participation.
In the future, we would be wise to adopt the mail-in ballot system of Colorado, which eliminates the application process and sends all voters a ballot to be mailed back. By such a method, we will guarantee the safety of the poll workers and the voters who can stay safe at home and vote by mail. This would be a small price to pay to protect the health of all our citizens while they exercise their constitutional right to vote.
Together, we will get through this.
Geraldine “Gerry” Heavey
Newbury
