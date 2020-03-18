To the editor:
My name is Jack Rybicki and this morning I submitted nomination papers to Newbury Town Hall seeking a seat on the Board of Selectmen.
I offer all citizens my word that if elected the office door will always be open to every town concern presented, and that we will see those concerns through, together.
Respect is earned, never demanded, and I promise every citizen to work daily to earn, then keep, that citizens trust. This respect and trust will be mutually built; decision-by-decision, brick-by-brick, together all.
Feel free to reach out at will. I’m available.
Leo ‘Jack’ Rybicki
Newbury
