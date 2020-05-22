To the editor:
West Newbury has one of the best assessing departments in Essex County, and I am proud of my service with this assessing team over the past six years. The Assessing Department is dedicated to transparency, competence and fairness.
In each of the past few years, the assessors have held two or three workshops, typically in November, on reducing taxes for the citizens of West Newbury. In addition, the assessors staffed a table at Town Meeting with various forms for reducing property taxes.
The assessors web page has increased the information to taxpayers about how taxes are determined, including the property record cards for each property in town. This allows taxpayers to see how everyone’s taxes are calculated.
Over the years, the number of abatements and the size of abatements have been among the lowest in Essex County. The audits of West Newbury valuations by the commonwealth have shown few if any issues each year.
The Massachusetts Department of Revenue specifically reviews the property valuations of the town selectmen and assessors to make sure that officials are not given special treatment. Over the six years that I have been on the Board of Assessors, the average town valuation of existing homes has increased 22%, and our public officials have had their valuations increase slightly more than the town average.
SELECTMEN
Anderson 21%
Archibald 26%
Kemper 25%
Parker 22%
ASSESSORS
Baker 21%
Poliseno 25%
Atwood 15%
Note that the Atwoods lost their finished basement to a flood and had a conservation restriction that limited the use of the property, both of which lowered the value of their property.
Each quarter, the West Newbury assessors deliver our tax bills on time so that the town can pay its bills. This consistent competency has led to lower taxes and a positive cash flow for the town.
A vote for me is a vote to continue the experience, competence and fairness in the West Newbury Assessing Department.
Rich Baker
West Newbury
