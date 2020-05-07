To the editor:
Why do I want to be the town moderator of Newbury?
Because I would like to make a significant contribution to the community I have called home for 25 years.
I have regularly attended town meetings, many with complex controversies, and I believe I have the temperament, courage, and understanding of what it takes to keep the focus, maintain order, and move the docket forward, not allowing my or other personal agendas to interfere.
As a member of a large, very active family, I learned very early on what it takes to survive and thrive in a demanding environment with challenges coming from multiple directions. I am also the proud stepfather of two adult women whom I have co-parented with Andrea, my wife of 36 years.
Before retirement, my business background was spent in an exceptionally challenging business environment, providing hands-on management of most aspects of the Bursaw Oil Corporation, a family operation in Danvers. Bursaw Oil was a full-service home heating business and petroleum distributor, serving more than 40 communities north of Boston, as well as owning and operating 20 gas stations and convenience stores.
In addition, my long-term commitment to Rotary International, both local and regional, has included serving as president of the Danvers Rotary Club, governor of District 7930, and multiple legislative and training assignments.
While serving on the North Shore Bank Board of Directors, and currently as chair, I have gained valuable leadership experience and practical insights into the functioning of a highly successful local financial institution.
Additionally, my seven-year Coast Guard Reserve service has shown me how to react in emergent situations to solve problems.
I believe that my business experience, management skills, and college degree in economics/management, as well as my leadership ability, personal values, and familiarity with town meeting protocol, all combine to give me the insight and understanding needed to successfully facilitate the town meetings of Newbury.
I would appreciate your vote.
Jonathan N. Bursaw
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.