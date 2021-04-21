To the editor:
I am voting for Wendy Reed for Select Board in West Newbury on May 3 and strongly encourage the town's voters to do so as well.
I've worked with Wendy for years on the Open Space Committee (OSC). She is informed, smart and exudes integrity — she refused campaign donations and funded her own campaign.
No one asked Wendy to serve as an invaluable liaison between the OSC, Planning Board and Conservation Commission. She just did it, quietly and effectively serving on all three committees simultaneously and two others.
I cannot think of a better candidate for Select Board as West Newbury moves into a complicated but bright future.
Please vote for her on May 3 or by mail-in ballot (applications available in the lobby of the 1910 Building). To read about Reed, please visit www.reedforwn.com.
John Dodge
West Newbury
