To the editor:
Welcome to beautiful Newburyport, where fine homes, tree-lined streets, shops, restaurants, entertainment and historic buildings have made our waterfront city a popular tourist destination.
Few things are so good, however, that they cannot be improved.
Our municipal garage that pays no taxes and generates no profits needs professional management to relieve the taxpayers of this financial burden.
Although promoted as an "intermodal transportation facility," without an MVRTA link or service to Boston and Logan Airport, it's just a garage no one uses.
As an experienced management professional, I enjoy thinking of new ways to make things work better. For example:
– Arrange for C&J Bus Lines to add scheduled stops at the garage to its Boston service. Newburyport is a traveling town, assuring the popularity of this service.
– Intelligent development of Waterfront West, with street-level shops and commercial space above, will generate tax income and garage customers, while leaving the central waterfront wide open.
Beautifying Newburyport also requires addressing visual pollution.
The abandoned gas station at High and State streets and the long-deceased Kmart store at Port Plaza may be almost invisible to us locals, but they certainly stand out to visitors. Both are legacies of incompetent municipal leadership.
The Institution for Savings could build its desired office expansion at the gas station site, which lines up with their other State Street facilities, complies with current building regulations and avoids alienating their neighbors.
Meanwhile, nothing says decline like an empty Kmart building. If it takes a change of zoning regulations to build a medium-priced hotel like a Hampton Inn on that ideal site, then that is what must be done.
What Newburyport needs to make such good things happen is an action-oriented mayor with major project management experience to address the city's long-neglected needs and work harder to polish this jewel we call home.
Our next mayor must already have the expertise under his belt to manage Newburyport's $64 million budget.
This is not a learn-as-you-go job for committee types with zero managerial experience. Yard signs are not qualifications and committee service only qualifies one to serve on committees. It does not qualify one to manage a growing city.
For the last 50 years, indecisive committees have cost Newburyport a fortune in lost tax revenues. They have talked endlessly about waterfront development and building a hotel, and all we have to show for that is rutted dirt parking lots.
Our city leaders could not even get High Street paved correctly the first time, and their second effort is marred by myriad unsafe bike lane stripes and sidewalk bump-outs that are wintertime hazards.
Now is the time for new ideas, a new name and a new force for action, leadership and accomplishment.
For good things to happen for our beautiful city, we need a strong mayor with management experience to make committees work effectively, without wasting their time and our money.
Vote for experience, because there is no substitute.
Warren P. Russo
Newburyport
The letter writer is a candidate for mayor of Newburyport. On the web: www.warrenrussoformayor.org.
