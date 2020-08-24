To the editor:
I call him “Mr. Coalition.” Angus McQuilken is running for U.S. representative in the Massachusetts 6th District against Seth Moulton and Jamie Belsito in the Sept. 1 Democratic primary.
A progressive all his life, Angus accomplished his first coalition success after college by forming the Young Democrats for Massachusetts.
Since then, he furthered coalitions that passed a motor-voter law, cut student loans, advocated for marriage equality, fought for women’s reproductive health care and contributed to Massachusetts staying No. 1 in federal research dollars for innovation and climate change mitigation.
After the Sandy Hook school shooting, Angus co-founded the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence.
Over 100 violence prevention organizations now contribute to a united front that makes Massachusetts one of the safety states to live in. With a national voice, he wants to build a broad-based national coalition capable of standing up to the gun industry.
Please consider voting for Angus McQuilken for U.S. representative. We need a progressive leader like Angus who will build relationships and coalitions, not strive for their own power and ego.
Ted Ruetenik
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.