To the editor:

I call him “Mr. Coalition.” Angus McQuilken is running for U.S. representative in the Massachusetts 6th District against Seth Moulton and Jamie Belsito in the Sept. 1 Democratic primary.

A progressive all his life, Angus accomplished his first coalition success after college by forming the Young Democrats for Massachusetts.

Since then, he furthered coalitions that passed a motor-voter law, cut student loans, advocated for marriage equality, fought for women’s reproductive health care and contributed to Massachusetts staying No. 1 in federal research dollars for innovation and climate change mitigation.

After the Sandy Hook school shooting, Angus co-founded the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence.

Over 100 violence prevention organizations now contribute to a united front that makes Massachusetts one of the safety states to live in. With a national voice, he wants to build a broad-based national coalition capable of standing up to the gun industry.

Please consider voting for Angus McQuilken for U.S. representative. We need a progressive leader like Angus who will build relationships and coalitions, not strive for their own power and ego.

Ted Ruetenik

Newburyport

