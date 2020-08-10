To the editor:
For many of us, there's a growing recognition of connections and dependencies between our shared challenges — and a realization that addressing one challenge "means taking on all of them, and finding solutions that build toward environmental justice, health care equality, and the opportunity for all to participate in economic prosperity."
The quote above is from Christina Eckert, candidate for state representative, 2nd Essex. Christina has the perspective, integrity and talent we need representing us on Beacon Hill. She zeroes in on what matters most, figures out how to meet the need, and starts making an impact.
Visit https://www.eckertforrep.com/ and you'll see a home page that identifies the candidate and provides concise information on vote-by-mail. This demonstrates Christina’s preferred way of talking about delivering value: by actually delivering it.
Months ago, she crafted petitions for key bills and issues in the commonwealth and virtually gathered signatures. Christina then reached out to Massachusetts legislators to inform them of the supporters she'd identified and asked what she could do to help get legislation passed.
This is what we need in a representative: someone who will highlight what's important, foster productive public engagement and amplify our voices on Beacon Hill.
Christina steps up in a time of need, as she did to become an interim co-director of the Merrimack River Watershed Council in April 2019 when the organization was facing a funding shortfall.
On Dec. 31, The Eagle-Tribune reported, “The council started a new water testing program focused on the impact of CSOs in 2019, and has secured funding to expand the program in 2020.”
Her priorities are our priorities: COVID-19 recovery, community health, environment, public education, workers rights.
Christina Eckert is the type of representative we need in these challenging times.
Jean Costello
Newburyport
