To the editor:
Salisbury Beach has been blessed with an architectural gem in the form of the new carousel building, that is now home to a historic carousel from 1909. After five laborious years, Wayne Capolupo and the Salisbury Beach Partnership have made a 20-year-old dream a reality.
The antique carousel, once enchanting audiences at Harvey’s Lake in Pennsylvania for 80 years, and later in Auburndale, Fla., now stands proudly at Salisbury Beach.
The carousel, an exquisitely hand-carved masterpiece from the golden age of carousels, was constructed by the Charles I.D. Looff factory in East Providence, R.I. In its second life, the carousel retains all its charm, including figures from legendary master-carvers Stein & Goldstein and Charles Carmel.
The new carousel building can accommodate 250 to 300 individuals, boasting an impressive function room. It was thrilling to see Wayne and George Burtch personally manning the controls of the carousel during the soft opening, underscoring their commitment to the project.
However, this endeavor goes beyond just a building and a carousel. It represents the culmination of Wayne's tireless efforts to rejuvenate Salisbury Beach. His vision and hard work have been instrumental in transforming Salisbury into a premier beach community and a better place to live.
With this addition, Salisbury Beach isn’t just offering another recreational facility. It's providing a link to our past while looking towards a promising future, cherishing the nostalgia of a century-old carousel while embracing the community’s growth.
The carousel building is more than a structure; it's a symbol of the collective effort and resilience of Salisbury, with Wayne Capolupo at the helm.
C.J. FITZWATER
Salisbury
