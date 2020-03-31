To the editor:
Well, spring has sprung and we have had a few very nice Saturday mornings, but with the restrictions of the city’s “social distancing” policy (which is the right thing to do) the 2020 Cars & Coffee of Newburyport has been on hold.
I have talked with many car owners who are suffering with cabin (garage) fever and are anxious to share their passion for all types of vehicles as in past Saturday morning gatherings at Port Plaza. Although disappointed, the Cars & Coffee crowd understands the dangers of spreading this deadly COVID-19 virus. Last season was very successful. Some Saturday mornings drawing upward of 60 cars, trucks, motorcycles, etc. This event is free to all. No donation, no judging, no cutoff dates, no rules. Just a fun gathering of like-minded people that enjoy looking and talking antique cars, sports cars, muscle cars, new and old, hot rods, classics and, most importantly, making new friends.
So as soon as the restrictions are lifted, C&C will be off and running! Thanks to all that supported this weekly event over the past years.
Bernie Casey
Newburyport
