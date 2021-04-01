To the editor:
Your article in the Thursday, March 25, paper regarding changes in fare collections on the T brings up a growing problem: The elimination of cash. At least the T acknowledges that some of us still use cash and provides an alternative (kiosks), but where will they be placed? How many?
But, the problem goes much deeper than this. My doctor’s office wouldn’t take cash for a co-payment until I literally forced it on them, and this is happening everywhere.
What they are doing is breaking federal laws, and nobody is doing anything about it.
Take out your wallet and look at a $1 bill (or any U.S. paper currency). On it, you’ll see printed: “This note is legal tender for all debts, public and private.” Pure, simple and straightforward. You won’t find that on a credit or debit card or on your smartphone, and nobody is going to hack it.
Now, I know my wife and I are rare birds, but we are hardly alone. She has a flip phone and I choose not to have a cell phone at all. Yes, we have credit cards, but we like the option to use cash. Poor people and those with no credit have no options.
At least the T is trying to address this situation, but those that will not accept cash should be prosecuted.
Alfred Thurlow
Newbury
