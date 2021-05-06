To the editor:
On Tuesday, May 11, Salisbury voters will head to the polls to elect two selectmen. There are three persons vying for two positions.
Donna Abdulla and Chuck Takesian are incumbents running for reelection. Rob Roy, a local auto sales and auto repair business owner, is running for a first term as a "voice for the rest of us."
His "voice" is directed at trying to fire the town manager. His reasons aside from the condition of Bridge Road are unclear. He has mentioned advocating for town-funded trash pickup along with lowering taxes. Salisbury's tax rate is in the bottom third of the state.
I had the opportunity to watch the candidates forum on Salisbury cable access television sponsored by the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association and the Newburyport Daily News. The candidates articulated their positions and outlined their goals for the future of Salisbury. You can view this forum online by going to SCTV and you can see for yourself the caliber of the candidates.
You may recall Rob Roy as the divisive business owner who has large signs outside his business denigrating Democrats as a disease, calling Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden derogatory names, and characterizing the president as Hitler in full regalia.
He claims that if elected, he will clean up his signs although he sees nothing wrong with them. He says he is merely defending his First Amendment rights and people come around to his brand of hatefulness. He is sadly mistaken if that is his belief. I wish he would defend his rights in a less offensive manner.
When asked how he had contributed to the community, Mr. Roy volunteered no comment. I found this telling. A man with no experience, no history of serving in a volunteer or official capacity on a board, wants to be a selectman. Clearly, his views represent the far right extremism of the "former guy" as well as purveyors of the debunked "steal." Why?
I'll tell you why. The alt right has outlined two basic methods for pushing their heinous ideology. One of those methods is infiltration of government entities starting at low levels of governance such as school boards, city councils, finance committees, etc.
You can find out more about this at the Southern Poverty Law Center website. In Salisbury, we have one person who is an active member of a hate group who managed to get himself appointed to a board for five years.
I am writing this letter as a warning to mayors, town managers, city councils, boards of selectmen and other appointing authorities. Be careful who you appoint to town and city positions. Do your due diligence and investigate.
Typically, elections such as this one on May 11 in Salisbury feature a low turnout. If you are a voter in Salisbury, please make a point of going to the polls and cast your vote for the two incumbents.
Do your homework and see for yourself if Rob Roy is the type of man you want to represent the decent people of Salisbury.
I decidedly do not.
Monique Greilich
Salisbury
