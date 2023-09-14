To the editor:
I am pleased to be writing a letter of support for Nancy Caswell for the position of Ward 4 City Council. I find her to be an ideal candidate for this position.
Nancy is known to be a highly motivated member of this community. She has served on many local boards and committees all while running her own very successful business in Newburyport. She clearly is invested in this beautiful city of ours.
I have come to know and appreciate Nancy’s passion and commitment to Newburyport. Whatever the program or activity, Nancy is there, serving as an example of an involved, caring resident. Nancy’s interests are broad and serve as a great compliment to those of the entire council. She is someone who loves Newburyport, and it shows.
Her perspective embraces safety, diversity, growth and our future. Her focus and decisions strive to always reflect what is in the best interest of this town.
When it comes to experience, commitment and knowledge, Nancy Caswell is a proven community leader.
I ask you to join me and vote for Nancy Caswell for Ward 4 City Council.
KRISTEN KUSLER
Newburyport
