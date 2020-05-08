To the editor:
While Charlie Baker wisely initiates contract tracing, a classic battle looms between corporations and the rich versus the workers and the poor.
McConnell, Trump and the GOP demand protection for rich corporations whose workers die of COVID-19 and had no choice but to return to work to pay their bills.
Pelosi, Democrats, Biden and our New Hampshire representatives, Shaheen, Hassan, Kuster and Pappas, demand protection for workers who lose their jobs and livelihoods if they listen to the science — and not selfish protesters — and stay home until it’s safe to work again.
President Trump, meanwhile, refuses to accept responsibility for his catastrophic mismanagement of the pandemic that has condemned perhaps 100,000 innocent Americans to premature death.
Trump has made the USA the epicenter of a global pandemic that he had the power to stop in its tracks with a prompt shutdown in January.
His pitiful “Make America Great Again” policy has turned the U.S. into a Third World country that needs aid from China, Korea, Germany and Doctors Without Borders.
November will be too late to stop this carnage.
Malcolm J. Odell
South Hampton, N.H.
