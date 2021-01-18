To the editor:
The proposed site on Low Street for the future home of Newburyport Youth Services was for many years used for vehicle maintenance by the National Guard as well as more recently by various Newburyport-based organizations.
I would hope that the City of Newburyport would follow the required protocol of having a comprehensive 21E soil analysis completed to guarantee that it contains no hazardous waste before moving forward with a purchase.
The cheap purchase price is nothing compared to potential cleanup costs. Please reference the current costs of cleaning up the toxins on the waterfront section of the South End rail trail.
Years ago, the federal government purchased Jake Checkoway's junkyard for the future site of the Plum Island federal wildlife visitors center for something like $1 million. They ignored the protocols of soil testing and incurred cleanup costs of approximately $5 million!
Rules that apply to everyone else should also apply to decisions by our government since we the taxpayers ultimately bear the burden.
Jerry C. Lischke
Newburyport
