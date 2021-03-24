To the editor:
In this time of a cancel culture world and protest leading to the burning of neighborhoods in cities across America, let’s look to celebrate something positive and great.
Let’s recognize the truly wonderful and Indigenous people of this great country, the Native American Indian.
As being an Amesbury resident, I salute the high school for praising our native people by calling their athletic programs teams the Indians. The high school sports teams have proudly worn the Indian name for 75 years.
I have had three children attend the high school. Not in any moment have they shown or said anything derogatory or negative toward the Indian name.
I have never heard any of their many friends say anything negative, either. Our kids, my wife and I feel nothing but pride for our school and town.
So when I heard that a couple people wanted to raise the point that the name is a negative and racist, I was not surprised.
People seem to be trying to destroy and tear down many things these days. I wish they had chosen to show love, praise and pride in the American Indian name being worn proudly by the student athletes at the high school they attended.
Maybe, they should have brought the Naumkeag tribe to light. The Naumkeag tribe settled in our area in the late 1500s.
Maybe, this small article will help them appreciate the Amesbury High School Indian mascot name and know it is worn with respect and praise for a great people.
Michael Ackroyd
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.