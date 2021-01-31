To the editor:
I was delighted to see a vigorous response to my letter of Jan. 20, in which the writer from Byfield disagreed with me about the interpretation of President Trump’s words. He thought they were "fighting words." Perhaps he even thought they were "dog whistles." We don’t (at least we shouldn’t) fight over such subliminal messages. We should, at least we have up to now, be able to say what we think and feel free to express it plainly. We should fight with words, not “sticks and stones,” as our children used to be taught. After all, they will “break our bones.” Who needs that?
I agree with him that we should all “support and defend the Constitution.” And when the governor and the partisan Supreme Court of Pennsylvania violate the clear terms of Article II, Section 1 of this Constitution, which stipulates that the legislature of the states shall make the rules which govern elections in their states, we can (and should) appeal such violations to the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court. That was done and the court chose not to hear this case. I think they should have, others most likely disagree. Disappointing but, for most people, not a reason to take up arms.
We have now witnessed another peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another. I don’t think 26,000 troops would have been needed to achieve this. Others may disagree. I found the inauguration address vapid and filled with plagiarized platitudes. Others may disagree. A few weeks ago, I said I expected President Biden’s governance to be one of “insipid incompetence,” as opposed to President Trump’s “energetic accomplishment.” Based on the first two days of executive orders, I must amend that to President Biden being more likely to achieve “insipid demolishment,” as he seeks (at the behest of the leftist extremists in his party) to erase the Trump presidency and discourage any other "outsiders" from breaking up the bipartisan “Cozy Club” in Washington.
With all this disagreement to date, and much more likely to come, we can at least celebrate the fact that that we are free to express our disagreement and try to persuade others to agree with us, as we attempt to discern the truth. Forget the relativists who deny there is any such thing thing as truth. Never stop seeking it. Honor the First Amendment, the primary one in our Bill of Rights.
Bernhard Heersink
Newburyport
