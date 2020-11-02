To the editor:
These days, it feels like there are miles between us, literally and figuratively. But I write today to remind everyone of what we accomplish when we unite around something we all care deeply about: our community.
Our Neighbors' Table’s annual breakfast is a time when we typically gather together and chart our progress toward making sure all of our neighbors have access to wholesome, nutritious food every day. This year, while we could not gather, it was more critical than ever for us to see how we are meeting the unprecedented need across the region.
Through unwavering unity, you and your neighbors have put more than 1 million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, milk, eggs and more than 11,000 takeout dinners on over 2,300 breakfast and dinner tables across your community. The creativity, determination and care of 385 volunteers have kept our doors, our phone lines and our online shopping at the ready for every person coming to us for the first or 101st time.
This year’s broadcasted annual breakfast, aptly themed “Unity in Community,” is one for the history books, particularly because it raised a record $79,500, equating to 79,500 meals for our neighbors today and in the days and months to come.
Thank you to our presenting sponsor, Institution for Savings, who kicked the broadcast off with a surprise $10,000 match challenge. Challenge accepted.
Thanks to everyone who gave and helped spread the word to exceed that challenge! To our local businesses and families who sponsored this special event: Amesbury Industrial Supply, Atlantic Hospitality Group, ARC Technologies, Newburyport Bank, Water Street Realty Trust, Anna Jaques Hospital, 1st Payroll, Amesbury Chevrolet, Bentley’s Real Estate, Linden Financial Group and Modern Heritage, and all of you hosting virtual watch parties, thank you for your steadfast commitment to food security.
Thank you to our 2020 Community Champions who have led us by example: the Amesbury, Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton school districts and their tireless food service staff and our beloved volunteer Bob Murciak. Finally, a huge thanks to those who donated their time and talent on and behind the cameras: Dana Marshall and LMV Productions.
Whether you’re here volunteering in person, raising awareness on social media, making a financial donation, raising funds through virtual food drives, growing produce or driving a neighbor to pick up their groceries – you are the spirit of unity in our community!
Lyndsey Haight
Executive Director
Our Neighbors’ Table
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.