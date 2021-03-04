To the editor:
The recent coverage of Newbury Select Board Chairman JR Colby claiming victim status by purported spread of "misinformation" over Newbury leadership's clear and willful ignorance as revealed only by a public records request in regard to the Great Meadow Farm buy and lease arrangements is wrong.
When Newbury leadership was asked of process followed at GMF, it was found similar to transfer station status, there has been none. In this case, for over 36 years.
The records request reveals that the first 20 years of land management documents aren't available due to flooding of records in 2003, and that since 2004 there has been little or no oversight, compliance or process honored as Newbury had promised the state in 1984 when the town partnered with the state to buy the property.
Revealed also was never had a check been paid, $100 per year, as the town claims no bank records exist. With or without the lease, Colby Farm has been knowingly haying the land for profit. Every year, no documents required, and without lease payment. Period. That's by town recordings, and lack thereof, and not misinformation.
Yet when the Newbury Conservation Commission was made aware of their own lack of oversight as by law required as brought forth at the last meeting, the only concern for Chairman Colby, town counsel, and the town administrator was to emphasize by letter read there was no "conflict of interest."
Quoting over and over again, "If it ain't broke don't fix it" during the brief committee debate, there was no concern exhibited for creating the structure demanded by our Massachusetts agreement, nor was there for pursuit of back pay for the never yet paid — nor seen approved — lease at the farm on whose hayfields reap five figures of gross yield for the renter, whether by the Colby family cow meals or otherwise.
Nor was there any reason ConCom saw for putting the property out to public bid in taxpayer pursuit of fair market value. So despite their own noncompliance by Massachusetts contract as without subcommittee appointment dedicated to GMF compliance for annual approval, they awarded the newly drawn-up, five-year lease to Colby Farm.
The elected chairman of the Select Board and the appointed town administrator's oversight can never be so selective or arrogant as to not honor and enforce the processes which protect taxpaying citizens from exactly these types of conflict concerns, whether it hurts personally or not.
This information, Mr. Chairman, is the facts.
Jack Rybicki
Newbury
