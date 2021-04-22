To the editor:
I wholly support the initiative to change the name and logo of the Amesbury High School to something “not involving Native American.”*
High school students Miesha Acevedo, Sam Cadwell, Sydney Calderwood, Quinn Eckelkamp and Catherine LaForte show courage in presenting and fighting for an initiative that would remove and change the offending name and caricature.
“It is time to remove the vestiges of past untruths and walk forward together in brotherhood.”*
Amesbury and Amesbury High School should be proud of these students who are standing for a better name/mascot/future for their school and which would better represent positive unity and pride.
Margaret Omer
Amesbury
*Excerpt from message from Anthony Hay of Medicine River Dreams included in the initiative presented to the Amesbury School Committee.
