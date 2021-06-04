To the editor:
Recently, I learned of new rules and regulations that were imposed for the town’s cemeteries in Salisbury by visiting my parents' grave at Longhill Cemetery and finding items missing.
It is my understanding that these changes are to make the mowing and maintenance easier.
Longhill Cemetery is quite old and the burial plots are not all uniform, making it hard to comply with the new rules. Because of this, if I plant or place anything not more than 12 inches in front of the main headstone as per the rules and regulations, my planting would be on someone else’s grave.
I don’t think that the Cemetery Commission took into account the uniqueness of several of the older graves. It would appear that if I did plant or place the urn according to the rules, it would then interfere with mowing as it would be in front of the main headstone. The original location of the urn and base was to the side of the headstone where it would be less likely to inhibit mowing.
Although most days I do read the Newburyport Daily News, I read it online as I’m sure many people do now. A legal notice with regard to the new rules and regulations placed in the newspaper would be missed by many people.
I am sure I am not the only one who was surprised to find items missing from their loved ones' graves. In fact, I was informed by one of the selectmen that they were not aware of items being removed. If the selectmen were unaware, then it stands to reason that other interested parties would not know as well.
It is my suggestion that if items were existing before these rules were implemented, such as urns or plantings, that they remain. It has not interfered with mowing in the past. I do not understand how it could interfere now.
The urn that was removed from my parents' grave had been there for over 60 years. Not only was the urn removed and taken to the DPW yard, the commemorative flags were moved from the ground and placed leaning against the headstone. This is against the law! My father was a veteran and Salisbury firefighter, and his flags reflect this fact.
I am asking that you stop all removals until this can be discussed and hopefully a solution may be agreed upon. There must be other options other than removing items from the graves of grandparents, parents, children and other relatives.
It was upsetting to see all of the removed items simply thrown into a pile with wanton disregard for those items. Some were broken but I was able to find the urn and base that were at my parents' grave, although buried under other items.
I would request that the urn and its base be returned to the grave site at its original placement. The removal of these before Memorial Day makes it even more painful.
Rosemary Decie
Salisbury
