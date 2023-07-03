To the editor:
Get your flags ready because Yankee Homecoming is just around the corner, running from July 29 to Aug. 6.
There are so many opportunities to connect with your neighbors during the week. Is your favorite event the bed race? Listening to music every night at the waterfront? Fireworks by Cashman Park? The parade? One of my favorites is the Heritage Tours. The first summer after I moved to Newburyport, I went on several of the free, guided tours led by local historians. I learned so much about Newburyport’s rich history and it sparked in me an interest to learn more.
This year’s lineup of Heritage Tours is listed on the Yankee Homecoming website, yankeehomecoming.com/events. You can tour several Newburyport landmarks, including the Powder House, Superior Court, the Custom House, the Museum of Old Newbury and several churches.
There are walks along the waterfront and through cemeteries, organ recitals, and talks about Newburyport’s early residents, aviation near Plum Island, and the clamming industry. My favorite event, though, is always If This House Could Talk.
In its eighth year, If This House Could Talk (ITHCT) is a way for all Newburyport residents to participate in Yankee Homecoming and share a little piece of history about their house with the community and visitors. Participants are asked to hang a poster during the week that shares the history, a unique story, or a quick fact about their house or the people who lived there.
All participants are added to a map and the map is published during the week of Yankee Homecoming so anyone can walk the streets and learn more. To add your house to the map of participating homes, please register your house number at mapme.walknewburyport.com.
Need help getting started? For resources to help you research your house, you can visit the archival center on the lower level of the Newburyport Public Library or visit the ITHCT website, walknewburyport.wordpress.com. Free posterboards are available at the archival center while supplies last.
Every house has a story! Why not share yours as a part of If This House Could Talk?
BARB BAILEY
Newburyport
Editor's note: Barb Bailey is a house researcher for the Newburyport Preservation Trust, which sponsors ITHCT.
