To the editor:
Mike Cronan's letter of May 6 contains one small error, among others.
The reported cases of COVID-19 in Newburyport are 51, which is about 0.28% of the population, not 0.025%. Off by just a factor of 10. In Salisbury, it's 0.42%. In Amesbury, 0.94%. In Essex County, 10,344 cases have been reported – about 1.31% of the population, higher than in Manhattan.
Another way of looking at it is that 98.7 to 99.7% of the population is still at risk until a vaccine, if any, is available months from now.
All of these figures are based on very sparse testing. The actual number of cases is likely far higher than what has been reported so far.
Amesbury's case count almost doubled in the last week. Why? Because more people were tested. The counts are as low as they are only because of successful mitigation efforts in Massachusetts and New York and the completely incompetent testing response of the federal government, which has a vested interest in minimizing the reported statistics and the bad news.
Sorry if all that is inconvenient for Mr. Cronan, but death is inconvenient for most of the rest of us. We're not ashamed to say that or to cross the street to avoid those who don't have the basic decency or awareness of anything beyond themselves to take the necessary steps to avoid infecting, and possibly killing, someone else. You may value money more than your life, but you do not have the right to value money or anything else more than somebody else's life.
Stay safe.
Tom Smith
Newburyport
