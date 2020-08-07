To the editor:
Since quarantines and layoffs have resulted in families spending more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, sources around the world have noted an increase in the rates of domestic violence.
According to a New York Times April 9, 2020, article, the U.N. secretary general has urged governments to make domestic violence issues a priority as part of their response to the virus.
In Spain, the domestic violence hotline received 18 percent more calls in the first two weeks of a lockdown period than in the same period a month earlier, and French police reported a countrywide increase of domestic violence of 30% by April 2020 compared to the period before the virus.
Spouses are often not the only victims of abuse. Other vulnerable adults within the household, children and pets can be victims of the same abuse.
In fact, animal abusers may start out harming animals and move on to harming people. The Animal Legal Defense Fund cites a study from 1997, by the MSPCA and Northeastern University, which found that animal abusers are five times more likely than the average person to harm people.
Please urge Rep. Seth Moulton to co-sponsor HR 2808, the Child and Animal Abuse Detection and Reporting Act of 2019.
This bill requires the Children's Bureau of the Administration for Children and Families to disseminate information through the National Clearinghouse on Child Abuse and Neglect Information about the incidence of cases of child abuse that involve abuse to animals.
Lindsey Feldman
Amesbury
