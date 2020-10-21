To the editor:

I was amazed to read in the Oct. 20 edition of The Daily News of how dialed in 7- and 8-year-olds are to the social justice movement regarding Columbus Day and the effort to rename it as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Call me old-fashioned but I would have thought that curriculums at the second- and third-grade level would be more focused on teaching reading, writing and arithmetic rather than attempting to use young children as political pawns.

Mike Cronan

Newburyport

 

