To the editor:
I was amazed to read in the Oct. 20 edition of The Daily News of how dialed in 7- and 8-year-olds are to the social justice movement regarding Columbus Day and the effort to rename it as Indigenous Peoples' Day.
Call me old-fashioned but I would have thought that curriculums at the second- and third-grade level would be more focused on teaching reading, writing and arithmetic rather than attempting to use young children as political pawns.
Mike Cronan
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.