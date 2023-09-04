To the editor:
More to be said about taking the trees down at Lower Atkinson Common.
It takes so little time to take down those trees, but the Frog Pond can be further put off seemingly again and again. Sports, of course, is an American preoccupation, but ignoring global warming and the air we breathe concerns everyone, everywhere.
This should be everyone’s preoccupation as we all see global changes happening across the globe as we speak. Hence, trees are so important, everywhere!
Atkinson Common is beautiful because of its gorgeous greenery, especially in a world where the easiest thing to do is install cement buildings and pave surfaces for the ease of man.
The park is an oasis to indulge in our ever-increasing, fast-paced world and stands out as “special” as do many lovely historical things in Newburyport.
Unfortunately, lately there’s been an increase of newcomers who want to change the city by constantly urging more and more people to move here, but we all know that it will lose its uniqueness as more lovely things won’t be considered necessary and hence, eliminated.
This said, it would seem harmless to take this issue to the citizens of Newburyport for a vote! Or, just forget about making more parking spaces for “tourists” et al. and indulge the city you fell in love with.
Yes, my address is in Salisbury, but I have an abundance of family history in Newburyport and find myself priced out of living there.
P.S.: Rather than taking the green trees away, why not take the green out of the Frog Pond?
ELIZABETH MAURER
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.