To the editor:
Help the First Religious Society's Mother's Day peace walkers reach and surpass the church's fundraising goal of $1,500.
The walk's proceeds go to the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute in Dorchester. The walk takes place on Saturday, May 8, and walkers and supporters will meet at the front of First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist Church, 26 Pleasant St. at 10 a.m.
There will be coffee and doughnuts provided and the raffle drawing will take place. Registered teams of walkers will then walk individually around the Newburyport area.
If you have not joined a team, you can still support the Peace Institute by making a contribution on the FRSUU website. Then, click “Credit this donation to a fundraiser.” To send a check or email: ahasser@comcast.net.
Susan Swan
Newburyport
