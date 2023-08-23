To the editor:
For close to 20 years, our congregation, Main Street Congregational UCC, has been supporting and promoting the important work of Emmaus Inc. to address housing issues.
We are grateful for the times they have responded and supported folks in our congregation and our community during times of crisis. This year, we continue our support with a team of cyclists to ride in their Cycle for Shelter fundraiser in September and are promoting this ride by encouraging others to join in.
We have placed a lawn sign at the end of our yard visible to Main Street in downtown Amesbury. In the past month, we have put up two signs and both of them have been removed by someone.
I will place a third on the lawn this week with hope that it is left alone but in case it also is removed, I write to have the announcement and promotion of this important fundraiser and cause be told and spread in spite of those who seek to keep it quiet by removing our sign.
Thank you for helping us to share the story and encourage participation
THE REV. JOAN MACPHERSON
Amesbury
