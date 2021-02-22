Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.