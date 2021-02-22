To the editor:
In the Feb. 18 edition of your paper, an article titled “Baker signs sewage discharge notification bill,” a sentence states, “Closing the outfalls will require hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding, which isn’t forthcoming.”
If this statement is based on facts, can you share with your readers your economic data that supports this statement?
The communities of Lowell, Lawrence and Haverhill have been violating the Clean Water Act for almost 50 years. It is well-documented that the aged sanitation systems in these communities are in the need of costly repairs.
How are these communities planning on correcting their problem? The simple answer is that they have no long-term plans to correct their sanitation issues. I would like to share three facts as to why sewage discharges occur in our region with no plan to eliminate the problem.
The first fact is that Lowell, Lawrence and Haverhill maintain very low sewage tax rates compared to neighboring communities. Compared to Gloucester residents, the taxpayers of Lowell pay 60% less, Lawrence 62% less and Haverhill 52% less.
How can these rates be justified based on the condition of their sanitation systems? The low tax rates will never fund the needed repairs to the sanitation systems.
The second fact is these communities have not set aside funds for the expansive repairs that are needed to their sanitation systems. A community that is serious about funding large capital expenditure projects plans ahead by using a reserve fund to accumulate the necessary money to pay for the project over a period of years.
Neither Lawrence nor Haverhill have created a reserve fund for their sanitation systems. Lowell currently has a $22 million reserve fund for its sanitation system.
Fact No. 3 has to do with the consent decrees that these communities have negotiated with the EPA which allow them to continue to dump untreated sewage into the Merrimack River as long as they make steady improvements at reducing these overflow events.
These three communities have appealed and delayed the implementation of the majority of the requested improvements made by the EPA. These communities are not remorseful for sending untreated sewage downriver to unsuspecting neighbors. Sadly, they fight for the ability to continue the practice.
I am confident that if these three communities would have taken this issue seriously 50 years ago, that this problem would be resolved today.
Peter Doyle
Newburyport
