To the editor:
Donald Trump will never accept responsibility for his administration’s failure to respond to the threat of COVID-19 until it was too late to prevent the worst from happening, but that does not mean that the people of this country cannot hold him responsible.
We can and we must. His failure to take action until months after he was warned about the danger has resulted in millions of people being unemployed, hundreds of thousands of shuttered businesses, and, to date, over 2,000 deaths.
We have no real idea how many people have been infected and are sick at home without ever having been tested. As I write this, the number of confirmed cases is over 122,653. Because testing has been so limited, we know that the number of people who actually have it is at least several times higher. And, the number of deaths doubled from 1,000 to over 2,000 in just two days There is likely nothing the administration could have done to prevent the virus from reaching the U.S., but preparations could have been made during the time Trump spent denying there was any risk. On Jan. 22, he told an NCB reporter, “It’s going to be just fine. We have it totally under control.”
On Feb. 28, he tweeted, “This is their new hoax,” referring to the Democrats. On March 11, he tweeted, “I think we’re going to get through it very well.” And on March 17, he said, “I’ve always known this is a, this is a real, this is a pandemic … .” The administration squandered two months denying there was a problem. There are plenty of other reasons to oppose Trump’s re-election, but his administration’s completely inadequate and untimely response to this crisis should be a compelling enough reason.
Patricia Torkildson
Newburyport
