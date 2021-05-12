To the editor:
The May 7 article regarding a proposed 76-unit condo project in Salisbury, "Housing complex continues to draw criticism," raises a number of serious issues with respect to the approval process being conducted by the Zoning Board of Appeals.
The big question, in my mind, is why the board chose to accept the project application as a 40B when it could have rejected it and required site plan approval by the Planning Board?
If this had been done, the proposed subdivision would have been subject to the zoning bylaw requiring either one- or two-acre lots, significantly reducing the number of units to be built. As a 40B project, no site plan review by the Planning Board is required and zoning regulations do not apply.
This is undoubtedly the worst 40B project Salisbury has ever seen. It proposes to take a beautiful meadow and woodland and turn it into a subdivision comprised of cookie-cutter houses on narrow streets with asphalt curbing. It will place a significant burden on Salisbury's already-stretched sewer and water resources.
What was the ZBA thinking? Surely, it is not their job to maximize development density when other alternatives are available.
I'm reminded of the lyrics in an old "Eagles" song, "Some rich men came and raped the land; Nobody caught 'em; Put up a bunch of ugly boxes; And ... people bought 'em."
Really, the citizens of Salisbury deserve better.
Robert Straubel
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.