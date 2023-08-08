To the editor:
It seems Amesbury has an aversion to democracy evidenced by the rant of City Clerk Amanda Haggstrom in the Newburyport Daily News ("Amesbury mayor's race will feature primary," Aug. 3, 2023) regarding the cost of holding a preliminary election for the mayoral race. The tone seems to suggest that perhaps we should just anoint the current administration and avoid this costly process? While this is my opinion, this article was also shared with people from Boston, Arlington, Beverly, and Merrimac, all who have concurred that Ms. Haggstrom seems to be scolding those who have challenged the current mayor in an attempt to elicit support from taxpayers by appealing to their pocketbooks.
Why not? One former city councilor had suggested that the current mayor should be appointed town manager which would imply no election at all. We of course, are now a city and this cannot be done this person needed to be reminded.
Similarly, the social media page “Amesbury Talks” has declared its bias towards the current administration under the guise of false objectivity and while posing as a community service posting notices for folks looking for a dog walker or local handyman. Many if not most of the members of the group are unsuspecting of the agenda of “Amesbury Talks.”
One mayoral candidate has been banned from the page, another lied about with claims that he didn’t really exist and that his facebook page is a fake, and finally the last candidate, has been dismissed as well. Anyone questioning decisions made by the current administration has been swiftly dealt with in a fierce manner by the same group of people with the same agenda, protecting the mayor. While these tactics may prove to be successful, do we really want a candidate propped up by social media, a toxic stew of hate? We already know where this can lead. Social media enabled the instigation of the attack on our Capitol on January 6, 2020.
The cost of this primary $23,000 as estimated by Ms. Haggstrom is the price we pay for democracy. In the interest of preserving democracy, candidates should not be intimidated for running for office especially by public employees.
JOHN PROCTOR
Amesbury
Editor's note: John Proctor is running for Amesbury mayor.
