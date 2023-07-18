To the editor:
In a letter to the editor on July 12, 2023 (“Ward 5 councilor takes swing at council candidate,” Daily News of Newburyport), City Councilor Jim McCauley threw more than a little political mud my way after I pulled papers to run for the City Council in Ward 3. His allegations misrepresent my actions and paint a false picture of who I am as a person.
In 2017-18, I went through a contentious and ugly divorce. I am now remarried and my family is in a better place, and, out of consideration for them, I do not wish to rehash the details of that painful time in a public forum.
However, I do need to point out that, in the matter that Mr. McCauley’s letter references, the accusations of domestic violence were baseless and all charges were ultimately dismissed by the Newburyport District Court.
As for allegedly bullying a city councilor, I believe Mr. McCauley is referring to my advocacy work on behalf of a new youth services center, where I have been very critical of councilors such as him who have failed to support our youth during a national mental health crisis (comparing them to Ebenezer Scrooge in one letter to the editor).
I have never – and would never – bully or cyberbully any councilors. But I believe in holding our elected leaders accountable for their policy positions and the results that manifest themselves in our community. They should not deter us from shining a light on important issues.
The narrow focus of these accusations also paints a false picture of me. It leaves out the fact that I coach youth soccer here in Newburyport, that I volunteer in our schools to help kids with their reading, that I have served on the boards of several nonprofits, and that I teach classes at Northeastern Law School, all while also being a loving husband and father to three kids.
My advocacy work also extends beyond NYS. I was part of a small group of volunteers from the C-10 Research and Education Foundation that took on the goliath of NextEra Energy and successfully sued to have more effective and frequent safety inspections done on the crumbling concrete at the Seabrook nuclear power plant that is only a few miles away from Newburyport.
I knew that getting into politics might be tough, and I am more than happy to engage in legitimate debate about the important issues facing our community; however, one thing that I had to think hard about before I decided to run was whether it would be worth taking broadsides and hate from people who, rather than debating my substantive views, choose to level baseless personal attacks.
Ultimately, I chose to run because the issues facing Newburyport and our country are too important to let misinformation and negativity stop me from serving my community. Unfortunately, in just the last few years here in Newburyport, we have seen groups who want to ban books from our libraries, deny LGBTQ kids the right to have a dance, and prevent any affordable housing from being built for our seniors.
I’m running to create a stronger Newburyport that my three young kids can be proud of, where everyone has a voice in the community, and where we have a government that truly works for the people of Newburyport. I’m running because I am a concerned neighbor, an engaged citizen, and an experienced community advocate.
If anyone is interested in helping me to build a stronger Newburyport, if they wish to discuss the issues facing our community, or if they have any questions at all about me or my candidacy, they can reach me at stronger.newburyport@gmail.com.
JARED HUBBARD
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.