To the editor:
Last Tuesday, Amesbury’s City Council passed an important bill securing three acres of land for the construction of homes for four deserving families.
What made it complicated and contentious was the fact that these homes will be funded by Habitat for Humanity. The families they house will earn these homes through sweat equity – they will help build them. This is a good project to support.
Unfortunately, this important project was reduced to political theater when neighbors launched a vocal campaign opposing it. Council Vice Chairperson Adrienne Lennon presided over the contentious debate on this project due to the recusal of council Chairperson Nick Wheeler.
As the presiding officer, Ms. Lennon failed to provide a clear and fair public debate. Early on, she lambasted the mayor’s proposal without any explanation or evidence to support her criticism, which suggests it was simply an attempt to cast doubt on the project.
Her conduct throughout the process demonstrated a troubling disregard for the dignity of her position and the people she represents. Her colleague, Mr. Wheeler, seems to have left her holding the gavel and taking the heat.
In the end, the bill to support the project passed 6-0. However, three councilors were not there to vote or to witness the vote.
Although councilors could attend Tuesday’s special meeting in person or remotely, Nicholas Wheeler, Adrienne Lennon and Scott Mandeville (who has missed half of the City Council meetings this year) – did not bother to show up.
As a result, neither of the Amesbury City Council’s appointed leaders were there to witness what should have been a proud moment for our city – the choice to support struggling families when there are so many who need help.
JENNIFER MEAGHER
Amesbury
