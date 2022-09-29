To the editor:
Thanks to Jim Sullivan for his thorough and timely story regarding the parks reorganizing efforts of the past two months, ("Parks Plan To Stay On Hold," Sept. 29, 2022, Daily News of Newburyport).
Please know Mayor Reardon is misreading my concerns by assuming that I would never vote for a reorganization plan. From the onset, my stated position was if a plan was complete and made sense, it would have my support.
My objection(s) stemmed from how the incomplete plan was initially presented in violation of the City Charter and that the manner and reason for firing the Parks Director was, and remains, highly questionable. My concerns included, among others, there being no consultation with the Parks Commission, no mention of the master plan or the open space plan and was even contrary to the administration’s recently submitted strategic plan as it related to parks.
If the mayor would like to undertake a full and comprehensive study of what can be done to improve collaboration between Department of Public Services, Parks and Newburyport Youth Services and how DPS can become more proactive and considerate of the challenges before Newburyport in the face of climate change, I’ll support that expenditure 100%.
BRUCE L. VOGEL
Newburyport City Councillor At Large
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.