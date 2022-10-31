To the editor:
(Editor's note: The letter writer is on Newburyport City Council)
I think Dawne Shand would be a terrific state representative for Amesbury, Merrimac, Newburyport, and Salisbury.
On policy, she’ll lead on the most important issues in this district: economic recovery, education, the environment, and transportation.
We know where she stands on the questions facing our state and nation and I appreciate her directness.
Dawne Shand knows that personal health issues should not be decided by “women, doctors, and local political leaders” (to quote Dr. Oz), but should be decided by women themselves.
Dawne Shand knows that our democracy itself is on the chopping block. C.J. Fitzwater may want to turn the page on his vote in 2020 for Trump, but there’s no denying that “the former guy” tried to overturn our legitimately elected government.
We are not in normal times and we need leaders who will get us through the many challenges we face.
Dawne is smart, thoughtful, and a coalition builder.
She will be a legislative leader who will reflect the will of the people on spending priorities and also how money is raised.
I ask for your support for Question 1, the Fair Share tax amendment, which would add up to $2 billion per year, not to be in some political slush fund, but to be constitutionally mandated for education and transportation.
I’ve been on the Newburyport City Council for over 10 years and I can assure you that amongst the chief complaints from constituents are our streets and sidewalks, as well as our schools, and that property taxes are too high.
Raising property taxes at the local level is regressive. A modest increase in the state income tax on only wealthy households is a fair way to spread the burden to have quality schools and decent transportation.
Make sure your voice is heard.
ED CAMERON
Newburyport
