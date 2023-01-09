To the editor:
Recently there was an article on the fire station ("Fire station projected to cost $3 million more than expected" Jan. 6, 2023, Daily News of Newburyport) and the fact that it’s now going to cost an extra $3 million.
The fire station “no longer meets current fire code” and this project “has had to endure a huge inflationary environment.” Another article by The Daily News editor claims “City Council needs to solve NYS issue now.”
After seeing what just happened with the increased cost of the fire department, it is likely to be the case for all the projects on the table in which there is no shortage of: Market Landing Park expansion; NYS; waterfront bulkhead; streets/sidewalks; Brown School/gym renovation; etc.
Plus, there are increases in the mayor's office budget; the schools (which are the majority of the budget); increased health care costs; increased wages due to inflation; higher interest rates; payments for outstanding pension liabilities; cost of living adjustments. All city services cost more due to inflation – wages, health care, retirement payouts – everything. All of this will directly impact each project.
As residents and taxpayers, we should all be asking our city councilors to control spending and focus on “need-to have” vs. “like-to-have” projects.
We are all feeling the sting of our recent tax bills, energy bills, grocery bills, etc. Now is the time for fiscal responsibility at all levels of government.
KERRI GLYNN
Newburyport
