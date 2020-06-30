To the editor:
An article posted on Saturday morning described an incident that occurred on Friday night in Market Square.
A local man stole a sign from one of the peaceful protestors and started beating her with it. He was apprehended by two citizens who were present when the attack occurred. Police eventually arrested the man and took him into custody. What was not covered in the article was what was widely reported on many social media platforms. There was an officer only a few feet away and within view of the attack who several protest participants say, when he was confronted as to why he was not helping, said, "you want to defund the police so much, then I'm not going to help." One of them began filming and the officer proceeded to assist another officer who had arrived, with the arrest.
If it is true, I cannot overstate how wrong and dangerous the officer's conduct was. Do police officers now decide whether to do their job based on their personal political beliefs. Will a sign that you display expressing some political belief put you at risk of being ignored (or worse) by public servants? I have two neighbors with Black Lives Matter signs in front of their houses. Should they be worried?
The city must act immediately and forcefully to reassure the people of Newburyport that all public servants do their job without reference to any private belief they may hold. And, in terms of public safety personnel, that they do not hold any such views that put the public at risk. The country is exploding right now with protests over how some police treat members of the public. If it's a "few bad apples" we need to go through that barrel with a microscope right now. In the meantime I have ordered my BLM sign.
Christopher Welch
Newburyport
