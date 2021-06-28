To the editor:
Please contact the speaker of the Massachusetts House, Ronald Mariano, to voice your opposition to diverting funding from Newburyport.
Newburyport needs infrastructure funding (e.g. stormwater, road repairs, wastewater treatment, snow removal and sidewalks).
Newburyport needs educational funding (teachers and repairs to aging high school). Newburyport needs more public service professionals in our Departments of Public Service and Parks.
Newburyport needs support from the filth that flows from upstream overburdened sewage systems on the Merrimack River, creating dead zones in our waters.
We do not need an extended tax holiday! We need to strengthen the quality of life for all. Revenue is needed to do what is needed.
By having an extended tax “holiday,” Massachusetts will be diverting needed commonwealth funding from what Newburyport needs. Do not extend the existing tax “holiday” by even one more day.
We need “commonwealth” to support our city.
Please, stop Gov. Baker’s costly plan to have an extended tax holiday.
We’re happy to pay more for the essential services provided in the city of Newburyport. We support critical thinking, education and science. We support programs which are compassionate to those less fortunate.
We are appreciative of the leadership of Mayor Donna Holaday, councilor and mayoral candidate Charlie Tontar, and of our other elected and community leaders.
But needed services cannot be provided without money from the revenues generated by sales and other sources.
Please stop this move to reduce our quality of life by diverting funding from the above-noted necessities.
Walt Thompson
Newburyport
