I visited my parent's grave for Father's Day in Highland Cemetery, old sections A,B,C. I was appalled to find that the grass was unmowed and over a foot tall.

This is a disgrace to the deceased and the many veterans buried there. While I was visiting, three other families visited their grave sites and expressed similar comments. I would appreciate the city of Newburyport taking steps in rectifying this situation and from preventing it from happening again.

Charles Pecevich

 

Ipswich

