To the editor:
I visited my parent's grave for Father's Day in Highland Cemetery, old sections A,B,C. I was appalled to find that the grass was unmowed and over a foot tall.
This is a disgrace to the deceased and the many veterans buried there. While I was visiting, three other families visited their grave sites and expressed similar comments. I would appreciate the city of Newburyport taking steps in rectifying this situation and from preventing it from happening again.
Charles Pecevich
Ipswich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.