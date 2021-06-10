To the editor:
I am requesting that all city of Newburyport offices and departments cease further meetings conducted by Zoom or webinar methods.
The COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are essentially over and Massachusetts has the best vaccination statistics in the country! In my opinion, the city officials want to take the easy way out with less eye-to-eye personal contact and less preparation for this type of meeting. If the city wants to request vaccination verification cards or even masks, I am fine with that.
Furthermore, these type of absentee/remote meetings are discriminatory against the less fortunate people lacking computers and/or especially senior citizens and others who are less technology proficient.
This specific request concerns long-standing historical/conservation issues concerning the Newburyport Zoning Board of Appeals and the lawyered (monied) clients attempting to change the character of our downtown for their own personal and financial interests.
It is important for the taxpayers and citizens to see and hear their public servants in person. Please do away with these impersonal meetings!
Kevin Bannigan
Newburyport
