To the editor:
I was raised here in eastern Massachusetts with a sense of stewardship for the land. As a current resident of Merrimac, living close to the Merrimack River, I have a strong interest in how we are managing the impact of the climate crisis on our local environment. I attended the meeting in February for the presentation of the Newburyport Climate Resiliency report and I am pleased that Newburyport is making plans to take action to mitigate the risk of flooding due to sea level rise and storm surges. My hope is that surrounding towns will follow Newburyport’s lead and adopt their own efforts to address the looming climate emergency.
Over the past few years, I have become increasingly concerned about the fact that during heavy rainfall or snowmelt, cities such as Haverhill and Lawrence release raw sewage into the Merrimack River. During the climate resilience meeting, the vulnerability of the dam at the lower Artichoke Reservoir was highlighted – with a potential to contaminate part of Newburyport’s water supply with raw sewage if the dam were to be breached by flooding. Additional infrastructure identified as vulnerable to flooding were Newburyport's wastewater treatment plant and the National Grid electrical substation, both on the shores of the Merrimack.
I implore Newburyport to declare a climate emergency to signal the urgency needed to address these very real risks. Such an action, already taken by at least 14 cities in Massachusetts, would show the residents of Newburyport and surrounding towns that we are serious about these pending disasters. Rather than waiting for raw sewage to appear in our water, let's pledge to act now.
Ted Erhard
Merrimac
