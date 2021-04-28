To the editor:
The article "Brine seeks changes to former Fowle's" buries a key issue.
Brine, through its appeal, is seeking to undo protections for the entire downtown. This is apparently with the support of New England Development (NED), owner of the Fowle's building and many, many others.
Brine owner Nancy Batista-Caswell told The Daily News she was concerned about the time it takes to get permits under the Downtown Overlay District ordinance (DOD). Yet, instead of applying for those permits in March, she filed the appeal, not about her windows, but arguing the DOD is illegal, and cannot apply to any downtown building.
The DOD provides the only protection of Newburyport's historic downtown.
Under the DOD, it is not up to Brine or NED alone to decide what happens to the Fowle's 1941 art deco banner sign, which is part of our National Register Historic District.
It is not up to Brine or NED alone to decide other changes to the exterior, including windows. Brine wants new windows for "airflow for safe, indoor seating" during the summer months, although, for the rest of the year, the space must surely have "safe airflow" with the windows closed.
As a community, we have given up public street and park space for outdoor dining, including for Brine, during the pandemic. To be told we should have no rights in the continued preservation of the downtown is arrogant and ungrateful.
Historic preservation is not the enemy of businesses, it is the draw.
To quote council President Eigerman, “Without the DOD, there is no regulation to stop wholesale demolition and replacement with strip malls, tomorrow.”
I hope, as he said, the city will defend its powers to protect the downtown "to the bitter end."
Stephanie Niketic
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.