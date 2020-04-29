To the editor:
I am a Newburyport resident, physician, business owner and someone who has been involved in multiple construction projects in Newburyport.
I am also a trustee at the Institution for Savings and chair its building committee. Representing all of these roles, I write in enthusiastic support of the bank’s proposed main office expansion project.
As the principal of North Shore Internal Medicine, I oversaw the meticulous renovation of our Green Street location 10 years ago, a Colonial home turned into a professional building.
Called the Nicholas Brady House at the time, the renovation received a Newburyport Preservation Trust Award in 2013. Through my personal experiences in restorative projects, I am confident the bank’s building project is appropriate.
Like community medical practices, the bank needs to expand so that it can continue to grow and serve the needs of its customers.
Like medical offices, insurances agencies, and attorney offices, the Institution for Savings has been a year-round economic catalyst for our downtown, and to our city as a whole. To be able to remain successful and viable, they must be encouraged to grow and thrive in our city.
As chair of its building committee I know the amount of time, effort, thought and financial resources bank leaders have put into ensuring that this project meets the needs of customers, employees, and yes, neighbors.
Based on feedback from abutters, and members of the Historic Commission and Planning Board, they are working diligently on revisions to the original plan. They have hired additional architects to assist in finding ways to reduce the expansion’s massing and are exploring creative parking alternatives.
They have changed the windows to a more residential style and have added more green space to the Otis Place side. They have added new architectural features to the plan, such as quoins and brownstone to add character.
And, you can be sure that like every building project it has undertaken in the last decade in other communities, this addition will be done tastefully. Bank management and trustees would not allow anything less.
I couldn’t be any prouder to be a trustee of this institution. It gives back to Newburyport and the other communities it serves.
In 2010, the bank donated an unprecedented $1.5 million for a new single-patient wing at Anna Jaques Hospital and several years later donated $500,000 for a cutting-edge 3-D mammography machine.
The latest example is the additional charitable funds it has provided to local food pantries and shelters during the current pandemic to ensure that those in need have the resources they need during this difficult time.
There is no bank of any size that has donated as much money as the Institution for Savings over the years to nonprofits of all types and sizes. I cannot imagine where Newburyport would be today without the support and generosity of this incredible institution.
Now, it is time for the city to show that same faith and support. I urge you to approve the bank’s proposed expansion plans.
Saira Naseer-Ghiasuddin, MD/FACP
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.