To the editor:
Recently we all received our electric bills from National Grid. I suspect that all of us were quite surprised to see how much they were. The increase was about 71%. That calculation includes the delivery charge (The cost of delivering the electricity to your house) and the basic charge (the cost of the actual electricity). During the winter the delivery charge doesn't change much, as that rate is fixed based on your peak usage over the year, however the basic charge has changed a great deal. It changed from 11.49 cents per kilowatt hour, in Octobre to 31.86 cents per kilowatt hour in November. That increase is 177.3%.
The option offered by the city with Colonial Power is 21-plus-or-minus-cents per kilowatt hour and doesn't start until January 2023. The results is an increase in the basic charge of 83%. We have all received a letter, recently, giving us the option to opt out if we wish. If you would like to see what your power purchasing options are available to you, go to www.energyswitchma.gov. Buying your electricity from another company won't change how many electric bills you will get. National Grid will send you your bill like always. It will just reflect who you are purchasing your electricity from.
Personally, I think that National Grid misrepresented the increase in our electric bills. In my opinion, it's a classical example of 'figures don't lie, but, liars can figure." Just my thoughts.
GARY ROY
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.