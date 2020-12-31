To the editor:
I write as a primary care physician and as a concerned American citizen to express some thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccination “rollout.”
As things stand, the rollout is going at a veritable snail’s pace, with some pundits predicting many years before we can achieve herd immunity, if the present vaccination rates pertain. Clearly, this is unacceptable, and an altogether different approach should be implemented.
As a student of American history, I learned of the remarkable achievements of the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) and WPA (Works Progress Administration), invoked by the Roosevelt administration during the Great Depression.
At a time when millions of Americans were out of work and national morale was at an all-time low, FDR created a plan to put millions to work in jobs aimed at building infrastructure — municipal buildings (like the schools I attended in my youth), highways, bridges and even national parks.
To the present, the monumental achievements of the CCC and WPA remain with us today, in virtually every state and town in the country. The benefit to the country, and to the humans who were put to work by the CCC and WPA, was immeasurable.
And what of national morale? Certainly, historians may debate this, but I cannot imagine that these efforts must have served to help bind together a nation that was at the time in a horrible downward spiral.
Which brings us to the present moment: We are living in a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands, put millions out of work, and has brought about an all-time low in terms of national morale. The recent election, fractious as it was, has added to our national anomie.
I believe it is time for a new “CCC.” A Civilian COVID Corps, comprised of private paid citizens working in synch with public health and government officials, could effectively immunize this nation far faster than putting this task in the hands of corporate interests like CVS and Walgreens.
What’s more, it could employ millions of presently unemployed citizens, who with minimal training, could play a vital role in bringing about the herd immunity that is necessary to moving out of this pandemic. And who knows, perhaps with so many working together toward a common goal, would we not also see a significant rise in national pride and unity?
I feel this is a time when we need to think bigger than turning to Corporate America for solutions. All due respect to the CVSes and Walgreens, it is a time for “outside-the-box” thinking.
Let’s bring back this new version of the CCC, and maybe then we can more quickly and effectively pull ourselves out of our misery.
Dr. Jonathan March
Newbury
