To the editor:
We have lived in Amesbury for more than 33 years. We live across the street from Tuxbury Pond and Meadowbrook runs behind our house.
For the past few years, both bodies of water have become choked with weeds.
Amesbury prides itself for its location on the Merrimack River and its beautiful pristine bodies of fresh water, and it should. That is what drew us to Amesbury in the first place.
Can we continue this allure by cleaning up the weeds in the freshwater bodies? More people drawn to Amesbury means higher property value, which means more revenue for the town.
Can this matter be addressed? I have contacted both the mayor's office and the Conservation Commission.
Robin Wear
Amesbury
